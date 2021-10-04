Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): The demise of actor Ghanshyam Nayak has left his 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' co-star Munmun Dutta extremely heartbroken.

Taking to Instagram, Munmun penned an emotional post in the beloved memory of Ghanshyam Nayak, who died of cancer on Sunday.

"His fighting spirit and inspirational words, in the face of adversity, is what I remember the most. He said 2 shlokas in Sanskrit to tell us how his pronunciation is absolutely perfect and clear after recovering from chemo and we gave him a standing ovation on the set. He would always have the best things to say about our set, our unit and our team. It was his second 'HOME'. He would fondly call me 'Dikri' and considered me his daughter. He shared so much laughter with all of us. I fondly remember him sharing his struggle stories from his younger days," she wrote.

Munmun feels blessed on getting the opportunity of knowing Ghanshyam Nayak.

"Have been a celebrated artist all his life. More than anything, I will always remember him as this absolutely genuine and a 'cute' person when he spoke. The last year has been so difficult on him due to his deteriorating health. Inspite of it, he wanted to keep working and stay positive always. Too many memories, too many great things to write about you . I was blessed to know you for the past 13 years Kaka. You will always be remembered by me and many, whose life you touched as an artist. I hope you're in a better place now. Heaven is brighter today because of you," she grieved.

Alongside the teary-eyed post, she uploaded a few throwback pictures of her sharing smiles with the late actor.

Ghanshyam Nayak was 77. He had worked in around 100 Gujarati and Hindi films, along with his work in approximately 350 Hindi TV serials. He's best known for his role of Nattu Kaka in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. (ANI)

