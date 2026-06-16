Entertainment News | Musical Drama 'Paddington' to Open on Broadway in Spring 2027

New York [US], June 16 (ANI): A musical drama about a loving bear, Paddington, is set to open on Broadway in the spring of 2027, reported Variety. 'Paddington: The Musical' will play at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre after 'Moulin Rouge' wraps up its seven-year run.

According to the outlet, it will begin performances on March 30 ahead of opening night on April 18.

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Like the popular film franchise, the stage show is based on the children's series by British author Michael Bond. The musical follows a small, lost bear from Peru who arrives in London in search of a place to call home.

According to the official logline, "A chance encounter with the Browns leads him into an unexpected world of adventure, where kindness has the power to change lives and strangers can become family. But London isn't all afternoon tea and friendly faces -- and even the seemingly happiest of families can have cracks beneath the surface. So, when a mysterious and vengeful villain sets her sights on Paddington, the Browns embark on a thrilling rescue mission, realising they need this special bear as much as he needs them," as quoted by Variety.

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'Paddington' features music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher, a book by Jessica Swale and direction by Luke Sheppard. According to Variety, the show originated on London's West End and won seven Olivier Awards, including best musical.

Fletcher called it a "great privilege to welcome New York audiences into Paddington's world of curiosity," while Swale cracked, "Let's just hope Paddington loves Big Apples as much as he loves oranges," as quoted by Variety.

Added Sheppard, "Paddington approaches life with curiosity, kindness and an unwavering sense of adventure, and what an adventure Broadway will be."

Producers Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley described the musical as "joyful theatrical adventure" about "finding home, family and community in unexpected places," as quoted by Variety. (ANI)

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