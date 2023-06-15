Los Angeles [US], June 14 (ANI): New York musician Jesse Malin is not in the pink of his health.

He was left paralyzed from the waist down after suffering an extremely rare spinal stroke in early May, Variety reported, citing Rolling Stone.

As per the outlet, Malin was spending time with friends in the East Village to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his former D Generation bandmate Howie Pyro's death when he suffered the stroke. He felt a burning pain in his lumbar region that slowly migrated down his hips, through his thighs, and into his heels," they write, adding that he collapsed onto the floor of the restaurant and has been unable to walk ever since.

"Everybody was standing above me like in 'Rosemary's Baby', saying all these different things and I was there not knowing what was going on with my body," Malin told the publication in his first interview since the accident. Malin says he was carried by Murphy's Law singer Jimmy G from the chaos of the restaurant into a nearby apartment and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

"This is the hardest six weeks that I've ever had," he says. "I'm told that they don't really understand it, and they're not sure of the chances. The reports from the doctors have been tough and there's moments in the day where you want to cry, and where you're scared. But I keep saying to myself that I can make this happen. I can recover my body."

Malin is currently in the hospital. He is expected to be discharged later this month. (ANI)

