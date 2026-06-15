Entertainment News | Musician Oliver Tree Dies at 32 in Tragic Helicopter Crash During World Tour

Washington DC [US], June 15 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Oliver Tree has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Brazil that also claimed the lives of five others, according to PEOPLE magazine. He was 32.

The accident took place on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro when two helicopters collided mid-air, resulting in a fiery crash. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and officials are working to determine the exact cause of the collision.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Support Government School Students in Thummanpet, Fulfilling Their Promise.

The Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro confirmed that an investigation is underway. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE magazine, officials said forensic teams examined the crash site and are awaiting findings from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents.

"The investigation is ongoing at the 42nd Police Precinct. A forensic examination was conducted at the scene, and agents are awaiting the report from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents," police said.

Also Read | 'Happy Birthday Star': Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Piano Video of Sharvari, Pens Heartwarming Birthday Wish.

"The bodies of the six victims will undergo forensic examination for identification, which will be compared to data in the records of the Air Operations Center," the statement continued.

According to reports, the crash involved two helicopters. Five people travelling in one aircraft were killed, along with the pilot of the second helicopter. Reports indicated that there were no survivors.

Among those reported dead were Oliver Tree, Argentine YouTuber Gaspar Prim, known online as Gaspi, along with passengers Lucas Vignale and Lucas Brito Chaves. The pilots were identified as Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac.

Tree was in the middle of an international tour at the time of the reported crash. The musician had recently performed in São Paulo on June 6 and was scheduled to continue his tour with a concert in Lisbon, Portugal, on July 1. Additional dates were planned across Spain, Austria, the United States and China.

Tree, who was best known for blending alternative music with pop and electronic influences, gained global recognition through songs such as 'Life Goes On' and 'Miss You.' Over the years, he built a large international fan base and amassed more than two million followers on Instagram. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)