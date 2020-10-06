New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday treated her fans with a glowing video of herself trying out sister Shaheen Bhatt's Instagram filter.

The 'Gully Boy' actor is seen slaying the no make-up look in a striped tank top.

Also Read | Played ‘Among Us’? These Classic Whodunnit Bollywood Movies Will Keep You Riveted Like the Video Game.

"My sister is a filter," she wrote along with the video.

The filter termed as the 'Notes to Self,' has a rainbow at its end and a cloud and a sun at the top.

Also Read | Bigg Boss: On Salman Khan’s Reality Show, Homophobia Is a Clear Winner.

Shaheen Bhatt's filter brings in a repository of self-help and self-love quotes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)