Washington [US], March 28 (ANI): Eddie Murphy received the Hall of Fame award during the prime-time telecast of the 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards. The comedian and actor received an Image Award for entertainer of the year in 1990.
According to Billboard, the 59-year-old actor, who received the 'Hall of Fame Award', had bagged his first Emmy (outstanding guest actor in a comedy series) last September for his return to NBC's 'Saturday Night Live.'
Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman won NAACP Image Awards for outstanding actress and actor, respectively, in a motion picture for their Oscar-nominated performances in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'. But that film lost the award for an outstanding motion picture to 'Bad Boys for Life', the third installment in the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence franchise.
Davis and Boseman each won a second Image Award this year. Davis won for 'outstanding actress in a drama [TV] series' for the second time for ABC's 'How to Get Away With Murder'. Boseman also won the outstanding supporting actor award in a motion picture for 'Da 5 Bloods.'
In the music categories, announced on March 25, Jhene Aiko's Chilombo, a Grammy nominee for album of the year, won an outstanding album. Beyonce was named outstanding female artist for a record-extending sixth time. Drake won outstanding male artist for the first time.
Beyonce won four NAACP Image Awards this year, more than anyone else. Meghan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle, Jon Batiste and Marsai Martin of ABC's 'black-ish' each won two (as did Boseman and Davis).
Here's a complete list of the 2021 NAACP Image Awards. This encompasses the awards presented on the prime-time telecast and during five nightly pre-telecast sessions.
Hall of Fame AwardEddie Murphy
Entertainer of the YearD-Nice
Chairman's AwardRev. D. James Lawson
Presidents AwardLeBron James
Social Justice ImpactStacey Abrams
Motion Pictures
Outstanding Motion PictureBad Boys For Life
Outstanding Actress in a Motion PictureViola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Outstanding Actor in a Motion PictureChadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Outstanding supporting actor in a motion pictureChadwick Boseman - Da 5 Bloods
Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picturePhylicia Rashad - Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Outstanding ensemble cast in a motion pictureMa Rainey's Black Bottom
Outstanding breakthrough performance in a motion pictureMadalen Mills - Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Outstanding breakthrough creative (motion picture)Nadia Hallgren - Becoming
Outstanding independent motion pictureThe Banker
Outstanding international motion pictureNIGHT OF THE KINGS
Outstanding writing in a motion pictureRadha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version
Outstanding directing in a motion pictureGina Prince-Bythewood - The Old Guard
Outstanding animated motion pictureSoul
Outstanding documentary (film)John Lewis: Good Trouble
Outstanding short-film (live action)Black Boy Joy
Outstanding short-film (animated)Canvas
Outstanding character voice-over performance - motion pictureJamie Foxx - Soul
Music
Outstanding female artistBeyonce - "Black Parade"
Outstanding male artistDrake - "Laugh Now, Cry Later"
Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (traditional)Chloe x Halle - "Wonder What She Thinks Of Me"
Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (contemporary)Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce - "Savage Remix"
Outstanding albumChilombo -- Jhene Aiko
Outstanding soul/R&B song"Do It" - Chloe x Halle
Outstanding hip hop/rap song"Savage Remix" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce
Outstanding new artistDoja Cat - "Say So"
Outstanding producer of the yearHit-Boy
Outstanding music video/visual album"Brown Skin Girl" - Beyonce' feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blue Ivy Carter
Outstanding soundtrack/compilation albumSoul original motion picture soundtrack - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall
Outstanding gospel/Christian song"Touch From You" - Tamela Mann
Outstanding gospel/Christian albumThe Return - The Clark Sisters
Outstanding jazz album - instrumentalMusic from and Inspired by Soul - Jon Batiste
Outstanding jazz album - vocalHoly Room - Live at Alte Oper - Somi
Outstanding international song"Lockdown" - Original Koffee
Television
Outstanding drama seriesPower Book II: Ghost
Outstanding comedy seriesInsecure
Outstanding talk seriesRed Table Talk
Outstanding reality program/reality competition or game showCelebrity Family Feud
Outstanding variety show (series or special)VERZUZ
Outstanding news/information (series or special)The New York Times Presents The Killing of Breonna Taylor
Outstanding children's programFamily Reunion
Outstanding animated seriesDoc McStuffins
Outstanding Actor in a Drama SeriesRege-Jean Page - Bridgerton
Outstanding Actress in a Drama SeriesViola Davis - How To Get Away With Murder
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama seriesClifford "Method Man" Smith - Power Book II: Ghost
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama seriesMary J. Blige - Power Book II: Ghost
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy SeriesIssa Rae - Insecure
Outstanding actor in a comedy seriesAnthony Anderson - black-ish
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy seriesDeon Cole - black-ish
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy seriesMarsai Martin - black-ish
Outstanding performance by a youth (series, special, television movie or limited-series)Marsai Martin - black-ish
Outstanding writing in a comedy seriesMichaela Coel - I May Destroy You - Ep. 112 "Ego Death"
Outstanding writing in a drama seriesAttica Locke - Little Fires Everywhere - Ep. 104 "The Spider Web"
Outstanding writing in a television movie or specialGeri Cole - The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special
Outstanding directing in a comedy seriesAnya Adams - black-ish - Ep. 611 "Hair Day"
Outstanding directing in a drama seriesHanelle Culpepper - Star Trek: Picard - Ep. 101 "Remembrance"
Outstanding directing in a television movie or specialEugene Ashe - Sylvie's Love
Outstanding short form series - comedy or drama#FreeRayshawn
Outstanding performance in a short form seriesLaurence Fishburne - #FreeRayshawn
Outstanding short-form series - reality/nonfiction"Between The Scenes" - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Outstanding documentary (television - series or special)The Last Dance
Outstanding character voice-over performance (television)Laya DeLeon Hayes - Doc McStuffins
Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic specialSelf Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic specialBlair Underwood - Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic specialOctavia Spencer - Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Outstanding host in a talk or news/information (series or special) - individual or ensembleTrevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Outstanding host in a reality/reality competition, game show or variety (series or special) - individual or ensembleSteve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud
Outstanding guest performance - comedy or drama seriesLoretta Devine- P-Valley
Outstanding breakthrough creative (television)Raynelle Swilling - Cherish the Day
Television or Motion Picture
Outstanding directing in a documentary (television or motion picture)Keith McQuirter - By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem
Outstanding writing in a documentary (television or motion picture)Melissa Haizlip - Mr. SOUL!
Outstanding literary works
FictionThe Awkward Black Man - Walter Mosley
NonfictionA Promised Land - Barack Obama
Debut authorWe're Better Than This - Elijah Cummings
Biography/autobiographyThe Dead Are Arising - Les Payne, Tamara Payne
InstructionalVegetable Kingdom - Bryant Terry
PoetryThe Age of Phillis - Honoree Jeffers
ChildrenShe Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm - Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez
Youth/teensBefore the Ever After - Jacqueline Woodson
Special Awards
Activist of the yearReverend Dr. Wendell Anthony
Youth activist of the yearMadison Potts
Spingarn medalMisty Copeland
Founder'sToni Vaz
Sports award IStephen Curry
Sports award IIWNBA Player's Association (Nneka Ogqumike accepting on behalf of WNBAPA)
Key of lifeDr. Kizzmekia Corbett
The 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards aired on CBS, BET and many other stations on Saturday (March 27). It is an annual awards ceremony presented by the U.S.-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to honour outstanding performances in film, television, music, and literature. (ANI).
