Washington [US], March 28 (ANI): Eddie Murphy received the Hall of Fame award during the prime-time telecast of the 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards. The comedian and actor received an Image Award for entertainer of the year in 1990.

According to Billboard, the 59-year-old actor, who received the 'Hall of Fame Award', had bagged his first Emmy (outstanding guest actor in a comedy series) last September for his return to NBC's 'Saturday Night Live.'

Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman won NAACP Image Awards for outstanding actress and actor, respectively, in a motion picture for their Oscar-nominated performances in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'. But that film lost the award for an outstanding motion picture to 'Bad Boys for Life', the third installment in the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence franchise.

Davis and Boseman each won a second Image Award this year. Davis won for 'outstanding actress in a drama [TV] series' for the second time for ABC's 'How to Get Away With Murder'. Boseman also won the outstanding supporting actor award in a motion picture for 'Da 5 Bloods.'

In the music categories, announced on March 25, Jhene Aiko's Chilombo, a Grammy nominee for album of the year, won an outstanding album. Beyonce was named outstanding female artist for a record-extending sixth time. Drake won outstanding male artist for the first time.

Beyonce won four NAACP Image Awards this year, more than anyone else. Meghan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle, Jon Batiste and Marsai Martin of ABC's 'black-ish' each won two (as did Boseman and Davis).

Here's a complete list of the 2021 NAACP Image Awards. This encompasses the awards presented on the prime-time telecast and during five nightly pre-telecast sessions.

Hall of Fame AwardEddie Murphy

Entertainer of the YearD-Nice

Chairman's AwardRev. D. James Lawson

Presidents AwardLeBron James

Social Justice ImpactStacey Abrams

Motion Pictures

Outstanding Motion PictureBad Boys For Life

Outstanding Actress in a Motion PictureViola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Outstanding Actor in a Motion PictureChadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Outstanding supporting actor in a motion pictureChadwick Boseman - Da 5 Bloods

Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picturePhylicia Rashad - Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Outstanding ensemble cast in a motion pictureMa Rainey's Black Bottom

Outstanding breakthrough performance in a motion pictureMadalen Mills - Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Outstanding breakthrough creative (motion picture)Nadia Hallgren - Becoming

Outstanding independent motion pictureThe Banker

Outstanding international motion pictureNIGHT OF THE KINGS

Outstanding writing in a motion pictureRadha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version

Outstanding directing in a motion pictureGina Prince-Bythewood - The Old Guard

Outstanding animated motion pictureSoul

Outstanding documentary (film)John Lewis: Good Trouble

Outstanding short-film (live action)Black Boy Joy

Outstanding short-film (animated)Canvas

Outstanding character voice-over performance - motion pictureJamie Foxx - Soul

Music

Outstanding female artistBeyonce - "Black Parade"

Outstanding male artistDrake - "Laugh Now, Cry Later"

Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (traditional)Chloe x Halle - "Wonder What She Thinks Of Me"

Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (contemporary)Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce - "Savage Remix"

Outstanding albumChilombo -- Jhene Aiko

Outstanding soul/R&B song"Do It" - Chloe x Halle

Outstanding hip hop/rap song"Savage Remix" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce

Outstanding new artistDoja Cat - "Say So"

Outstanding producer of the yearHit-Boy

Outstanding music video/visual album"Brown Skin Girl" - Beyonce' feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blue Ivy Carter

Outstanding soundtrack/compilation albumSoul original motion picture soundtrack - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall

Outstanding gospel/Christian song"Touch From You" - Tamela Mann

Outstanding gospel/Christian albumThe Return - The Clark Sisters

Outstanding jazz album - instrumentalMusic from and Inspired by Soul - Jon Batiste

Outstanding jazz album - vocalHoly Room - Live at Alte Oper - Somi

Outstanding international song"Lockdown" - Original Koffee

Television

Outstanding drama seriesPower Book II: Ghost

Outstanding comedy seriesInsecure

Outstanding talk seriesRed Table Talk

Outstanding reality program/reality competition or game showCelebrity Family Feud

Outstanding variety show (series or special)VERZUZ

Outstanding news/information (series or special)The New York Times Presents The Killing of Breonna Taylor

Outstanding children's programFamily Reunion

Outstanding animated seriesDoc McStuffins

Outstanding Actor in a Drama SeriesRege-Jean Page - Bridgerton

Outstanding Actress in a Drama SeriesViola Davis - How To Get Away With Murder

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama seriesClifford "Method Man" Smith - Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama seriesMary J. Blige - Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy SeriesIssa Rae - Insecure

Outstanding actor in a comedy seriesAnthony Anderson - black-ish

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy seriesDeon Cole - black-ish

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy seriesMarsai Martin - black-ish

Outstanding performance by a youth (series, special, television movie or limited-series)Marsai Martin - black-ish

Outstanding writing in a comedy seriesMichaela Coel - I May Destroy You - Ep. 112 "Ego Death"

Outstanding writing in a drama seriesAttica Locke - Little Fires Everywhere - Ep. 104 "The Spider Web"

Outstanding writing in a television movie or specialGeri Cole - The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special

Outstanding directing in a comedy seriesAnya Adams - black-ish - Ep. 611 "Hair Day"

Outstanding directing in a drama seriesHanelle Culpepper - Star Trek: Picard - Ep. 101 "Remembrance"

Outstanding directing in a television movie or specialEugene Ashe - Sylvie's Love

Outstanding short form series - comedy or drama#FreeRayshawn

Outstanding performance in a short form seriesLaurence Fishburne - #FreeRayshawn

Outstanding short-form series - reality/nonfiction"Between The Scenes" - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding documentary (television - series or special)The Last Dance

Outstanding character voice-over performance (television)Laya DeLeon Hayes - Doc McStuffins

Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic specialSelf Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic specialBlair Underwood - Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic specialOctavia Spencer - Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Outstanding host in a talk or news/information (series or special) - individual or ensembleTrevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding host in a reality/reality competition, game show or variety (series or special) - individual or ensembleSteve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding guest performance - comedy or drama seriesLoretta Devine- P-Valley

Outstanding breakthrough creative (television)Raynelle Swilling - Cherish the Day

Television or Motion Picture

Outstanding directing in a documentary (television or motion picture)Keith McQuirter - By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem

Outstanding writing in a documentary (television or motion picture)Melissa Haizlip - Mr. SOUL!

Outstanding literary works

FictionThe Awkward Black Man - Walter Mosley

NonfictionA Promised Land - Barack Obama

Debut authorWe're Better Than This - Elijah Cummings

Biography/autobiographyThe Dead Are Arising - Les Payne, Tamara Payne

InstructionalVegetable Kingdom - Bryant Terry

PoetryThe Age of Phillis - Honoree Jeffers

ChildrenShe Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm - Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez

Youth/teensBefore the Ever After - Jacqueline Woodson

Special Awards

Activist of the yearReverend Dr. Wendell Anthony

Youth activist of the yearMadison Potts

Spingarn medalMisty Copeland

Founder'sToni Vaz

Sports award IStephen Curry

Sports award IIWNBA Player's Association (Nneka Ogqumike accepting on behalf of WNBAPA)

Key of lifeDr. Kizzmekia Corbett

The 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards aired on CBS, BET and many other stations on Saturday (March 27). It is an annual awards ceremony presented by the U.S.-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to honour outstanding performances in film, television, music, and literature. (ANI).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)