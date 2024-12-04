Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 4 (ANI): Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala on Wednesday solemnized their relationship via a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony.

The ceremony was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members.

Also Read | 'Virgin Till Date': OnlyFans Model Sophie Rain Opens Up About Her Chastity and Strong Christian Faith; 20-Year-Old Model Reveals She Earns USD 43 Million in One Year.

Naga Chaitanya's father and veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni took to his official X account and shared mesmerizing images of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita from their dreamy wedding ceremony.

https://x.com/iamnagarjuna/status/1864343119535460744

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Park Bo-gum's 'Wonderland' to Jeon So-Nee's 'Parasyte: The Grey', Here Are 5 Sci-Fi K-Dramas That Will Keep You Glued This December.

""Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita--you've already brought so much happiness into our lives," he wrote.

The wedding, held during the auspicious muhuratam of 8:13 PM, was a stunning display of Telugu traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders. The festive atmosphere was enriched by heartfelt blessings from family and friends, who gathered to witness this significant moment.

Apart from family and close friends, the event also saw the presence of many celebrities.

For the special occasion, Sobhita opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, honouring her cultural roots. She elevated her look with temple jewellery. Chay also looked handsome in a traditional white outfit.

The couple made their relationship official in August this year, by sharing photos from their engagement ceremony. "What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting," wrote the couple in a joint post, while quoting a translated text from A K Ramanujan's Kurunthogai.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)