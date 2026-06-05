Entertainment News | Naga Chaitanya Starts Shooting of Dhootha Season 2, Nagarjuna Attends Puja Ceremony

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 5 (ANI): Naga Chaitanya has finally started the shoot for the much-awaited second season of 'Dhootha' after the customary puja ceremony on Friday.

Nagarjuna Akkineni also attended the ceremony.

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The first season of Dhootha was released in 2023. It was directed by Vikram K. Kumar and starred Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. Following its success, the makers announced the renewal of the show for season 2.

On Friday, Naga Chaitanya shared glimpses from the muharat ceremony in which he was seen posing with the entire team. The actor also revealed that he is set to debut as a producer for the series.

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In the photos, Nagarjuna was also seen posing with the clapboard of Dhootha, signalling the beginning of the shoot of the series.

While sharing the glimpses, Naga Chaitanya wrote on his X handle, "Auspicious beginnings as I step into the second chapter of Dhootha and my first step as a producer. Onwards and upwards. Here's to the magic ahead."

https://x.com/chay_akkineni/status/2062809136031519004

The first season of 'Dhootha' was a supernatural suspense thriller produced by Sharrath Marar, under the banner of NorthStar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

As per a statement, in the project, Naga Chaitanya played the role of Sagar, an ambitious and successful journalist who finds himself engulfed by supernatural events that are at the nexus of many mysterious and gruesome deaths, and are now shadowing over his family. (ANI)

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