Entertainment News | Nagarjuna Set to Return as Host for 'Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): Superstar Nagarjuna is all set to return as the host for the much-awaited 'Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10'.

The upcoming season has been announced by Endemol Shine India, a part of Banijay Entertainment, with the game changing alongside higher expectations.

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Taking to social media, the makers shared an announcement video featuring Nagarjuna, promising yet another power-packed dose of entertainment.

"Presenting the Eye of #BiggBossTelugu10. This time you will see Bigg Boss Dhasavatharam!. The game is changing... Guilty will change... History in the making!" the caption read.

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https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZQCK8Xj6SC/

Endemol Shine India, part of Banijay Entertainment, the content powerhouse with Deepak Dhar as the CEO, is backing the show.

Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, under Banijay Entertainment, are known for delivering the likes of 'The Night Manager', 'The Trial' (The Good Wife), 'Hostages', 'Mistry' (The Monk), 'Call My Agent: Bollywood', and successful originals such as Dahan, Campus Beats, Matsya Kaand, Undekhi, and Tribhanga, amongst many others. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)