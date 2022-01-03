Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, many countries are seeing a spike in cases among children. Actor Nakuul Mehta and singer Jankee Parekh's 11-month-old son Sufi is one among them. The toddler recently fell prey to the deadly virus.

On Monday, Jankee took to Instagram and opened up about Sufi's battle in the ICU. She informed that Sufi got symptoms two weeks back, around the same time the couple also tested positive.

She wrote, "Sufi started developing fever a day after I tested positive and it refused to come down inspite of water sponges & medication. We rushed him in the middle of the night to the hospital when his fever crossed 104.2 & what followed were very hard days in the Covid ICU with my baby boy. My fighter went through it all. Right from being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, to him getting pricked 3 IVS, a bunch of blood tests, RTPCR, bottles of saline, antibiotics & injections to get his body temperature down. Sometimes, I wonder how did this tiny human get so much strength to face all of it?"

She added, "His fever finally broke after 3 days.Having to single handedly take care of Sufi 24/7 at the hospital felt exhausting. Little did I realise that a huge part of the fatigue & exhaustion was also because I was positive too.I will be forever grateful to my nanny who agreed to step in to the Covid ICU & take care of Sufi after the first two days as my body had almost given up.Sufi's pead @sonalsaste , the entire staff at SRCC Childrens hospital & esp. Dr. @samdanivinit . I cannot thank all of you enough for the timely treatment & giving us the courage to fight this."

Jankee urged everyone to not take COVID-19 lightly.

"Of what we have read, Omicron is supposedly milder on adults, but to all of you with babies please do not put your guard down. Not now. Our babies cannot wear masks or get vaccinated so we need to be all the more cautious as we are coming back home to them. The idea of sharing this fight has been to make sure I can extend this awareness, even if it's to just 1 more parent.Also Sufi turns 11 months, today. Thank you my superhero for inspiring us by your resilience & that goofy smile which makes every storm seem so trivial in comparison," she concluded.

After learning about the little one's battle, social media users showered Sufi with love.

"Tight hug to you and Sufi," actor Anita Hassanandani commented.

"This hit so hard...can't even imagine what you guys have gone through..little Sufi is such a fighter just like his incredible parents...sending all of you loads of love, light, strength and healing," actor Navina Bole wrote.

For the unversed, Sufi was born to Nakuul and Jankee in February 2021. (ANI)

