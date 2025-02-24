Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 24 (ANI): The teaser of Nani's upcoming film, 'HIT: The Third Case,' was released on Monday on the occasion of his 41st birthday. Makers of the film written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu have also revealed the release date of the film.

The much-awaited update of the third instalment of HIT, which stars Nani in the lead role, has been released. The high-octane action teaser features Nani in the role of a fierce cop.

Also Read | Rumoured Lovebirds Shraddha Kapoor-Rahul Mody Twin in White, Sit Close to Each Other As They Travel in Economy Class - Photos Go Viral!.

As per the teaser, the story follows the investigation of a series of murders, which challenges the police to unravel the mystery. As the murder investigation gets tough to crack, a fierce and short-tempered cop, Arjun Sarkaar, played by Nani, is called to solve the case.

In the closing sequence of the teaser, the 'Hi Nanna' actor was seen wearing a white tuxedo as he splits a man in half in a gruesome action scene.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025: Katrina Kaif Takes a Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam With Mother-in-Law Veena Kaushal Ahead of Maha Shivratri (Watch Video).

The movie will be released in theatres on May 1, 2025. Originally shot in Telugu, it will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The music is composed by Mickey J Meyer. It is produced under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema.

Meanwhile, actor Nani has confirmed that composer Anirudh Ravichander will be creating the music for his upcoming film 'The Paradise'.The movie is directed by Srikanth Odela and marks their second collaboration after the hit film Dasara.

Nani took to his X account to share the news with fans, while expressing his excitement about working with Ravichander again. The two had collaborated on 'Jersey', which had a successful soundtrack.

The Saripodhaa Sanivaaram actor wrote, "We are on our hattrick :) This will be epic. #Paradise is an 'N'Ani'Odela Film now. Welcome on board, dear @anirudhofficial."

Talking about the film, 'The Paradise' is set in Hyderabad and promises an intense storyline. Production for 'The Paradise' has recently started; however, further details about the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Apart from 'The Paradise', Nani has been busy with several projects. His recent films, 'Ante Sundaraniki', 'Hi Nanna', and 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram', have received positive responses. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)