Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 26 (ANI): The countdown has begun for Nani's upcoming film 'The Paradise,' as the makers released a new poster exactly one year before its release on March 26, 2026.

Nani, on Wednesday, took to his X account to share a poster from the film, revealing Nani, in a rugged and intense avatar. In the poster, the actor can be seen holding a gun, surrounded by armed men and explosions.

Also Read | 'L2: Empuraan': 'Rooting for You, Dear Lal and Prithvi'! Mammootty's Sweet Wish for Mohanlal and Prithviraj Will Win Your Hearts!.

Take a look

https://x.com/NameisNani/status/1904775325986545705

Also Read | 'Ajey - The Untold Story of a Yogi': First Look of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Biopic Unveiled! (See Poster).

Talking about the film, 'The Paradise' is set in Hyderabad and promises an intense storyline.

Production for 'The Paradise' has recently started; however, further details about the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Apart from 'The Paradise', Nani has been busy with several projects. His recent films, 'Ante Sundaraniki', 'Hi Nanna', and 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram', have received positive responses.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is an action drama directed by Vivek Athreya. The film, which was released in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, hit theatres on August 29, 2024. The film also starred Priyanka Mohan as the female lead. It was produced by DVV Entertainment, renowned for producing the global blockbuster RRR.

He is also set to appear in HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3), where he will star alongside Srinidhi Shetty. The film will be produced under his home banner, Wall Poster Cinema. As per the teaser, the story follows the investigation of a series of murders, which challenges the police to unravel the mystery.

As the murder investigation gets tough to crack, a fierce and short-tempered cop, Arjun Sarkaar, played by Nani, is called to solve the case. The movie will be released in theatres on May 1, 2025. Originally shot in Telugu, it will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)