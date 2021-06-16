Los Angeles, Jun 16 (PTI) Oscar-nominated actor Naomi Watts and "Homecoming" star Bobby Cannavale will headline streamer Netflix's upcoming limited series "The Watcher".

The show comes from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan of "Ratched" and "The Politician" fame, reported Deadline.

The two actors will star as a married couple whose move into their dream home is threatened by terrifying letters from a stalker who calls himself "The Watcher".

The series is inspired by the real-life "Watcher" house in New Jersey, which was put back on the market after the new homeowners received chilling letters from a person, who claimed to have been “watching” the house for decades.

When the house failed to sell, the family rented it out, and the renters also got a threatening letter.

The new project will be the second joint outing for Watts and Cannavale, who are set to feature together in the upcoming movie "Once Upon a Time in Staten Island".

Besides Murphy and Brennan, the show will also be executive produced by Eric Newman, Bryan Unkeless, Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman.

"The Watcher" will start filming later this year.

