New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has managed to bag her fourth National Film Award as she has won the 'Best actor (female)' award for her movies 'Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'.

One of the country's most eminent awards in entertainment, National Film Award announced to honour the 'Queen' star for her much-acclaimed movies 'Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga' with the 'Best Actor (female) accolade in the 67th edition of the awards announced virtually on Monday.

The 67th version of the National Film Awards was initially going to be held in May last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kangana played the role of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi in the period drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. The film was based on the life and struggles of the queen and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian rebellion of 1857.

Apart from Kangana, the film also starred Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

It hit the Indian screens on January 25, 2019, and managed to cross the first benchmark of Rs 50 crore at the box office in just five days of its release.

The actor has already announced her return to the big screen with the second instalment of the 'Manikarnika franchise'. The new film titled 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', will revolve around the life of Didda, Kashmir's first woman ruler who is described as the 'Cleopatra of Kashmir' which is expected to go on floors in January 2022.

On the other hand, Kangana's sports drama flick 'Panga' also credited her win for the 'Best Actor (female)' award.

The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directorial drama revolves around the wish of a mother to pursue her career in 'Kabaddi'.

In the movie, the central character portrayed by Kangana is seen making an inspiring comeback to the sport with support from her family and friends. The flick also featured Neena Gupta, Richa Chaddha and Punjabi singer Jassie Gill in pivotal roles.

'Panga' was released on January 21, 2020 and minted a total of 41.71 crores at the box office.

Kangana who was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, by the Government of India, for her contribution to arts, in 2020, has been the recipient of three National Film Awards: Best Supporting Actress for 'Fashion', and Best Actress for 'Queen', and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'. (ANI)

