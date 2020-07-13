Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Missing 'Glee' actor Naya Rivera sent a photo to a relative shortly before vanishing on a Southern California lake that may provide an important clue about her final moments, according to a report.

According to Page Six, the 33-year-old actor Rivera, took a photo of her 4-year-old son, Josey, near a cove on Lake Piru about 90 minutes to two hours before he was found alone on a rented boat, the US Weekly reported.

"We found where that cove was," Robert Inglis of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team told the outlet.

Inglis said that the search crews used the background of the photo and the place where the boat was located to help zero in on where the actor might have gone missing.

"We did send our dive members to those two locations and searched those extensively," he told the outlet.

He added that in many cases, there are witnesses "who see someone jumping off a boat so we know which area to search and we can find the body more quickly."

But authorities said there are no witnesses in Rivera's case.

"In this case, it really could be the whole lake. There are a lot of coves that have to be searched," Inglis said.

The search for Rivera entered day six Monday on the lake, which about 56 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Rivera is presumed to have drowned in the lake after her son told authorities that she went swimming but never climbed back onto their boat. (ANI)

