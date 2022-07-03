Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): Newly married couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shiven can't seem to get enough of each other as they are flooding our news feed with their lovey-dovey pictures.

"Naan pirandha dhinamaey" captioned the director on Instagram, which translates to 'Make it my birthday'. Vignesh added a string of heart emojis to his post as well.

Also Read | Peter Brook, Legendary Theatre Director, Dies at 97.

In the adorable picture, the power couple seemed to be smitten with each other as Nayanthara hold her husband in a tight embrace with a smile on her face. Vignesh acted coy and hid in the embrace of her wife. Both of them had dazzling smiles on their face and looked so in love.

Soon after the picture was shared by 'Podaa Podi' director, his comment section got flooded with reactions from their fans and friends.

Also Read | OTT Releases of the Week: Ranveer Singh's Ranveer VS Wild With Bear Grylls on Netflix, Aadhi Pinisetty's Modern Love Hyderabad on Amazon Prime Video, Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 on Disney+ Hotstar and More.

"YOU TRIED POSTING IT BY 12:12 RIGHT? God bless you," commented a user.

"You are so lucky!" wrote another.

Both Nayanthara and Vignesh are often seen updating their social media with mushy pictures of each other since their wedding. The star couple recently took a trip to Thailand for their honeymoon and captured loving moments from there.

The 'Netrikaan' actor and her husband Vignesh tied the knot on June 9 this year in an intimate ceremony at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family. Only a few celebrities were invited. Rajnikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Director Atlee were some of the few celebrities spotted at the wedding.

On the work front, Nayanthara is reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film 'Jawan'. The film will be directed by Atlee. Produced by Gauri Khan, 'Jawan' will be Shah Rukh Khan's first Pan-India film, which will be released on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)