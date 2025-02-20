Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Lady superstar Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, treated fans to an adorable video featuring their twin sons Uyir and Ulag.

Vignesh took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share the video of the little ones enjoying the song Chuttamalle from Devara: Part 1, featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

In the video, Uyir and Ulag are seen sitting on their father's lap as they dance to the song composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Vignesh then playfully asks one of the twins to get ready, and he snaps his fingers right on cue, making Nayanthara happy. She praises her son as she can be heard saying, "Good job, man."

Along with the video, he also added a caption that read, "Rhythm, timing, music dhaana nammakku Uyir, Ulagam, Vazhkai ellameyyy" (Rhythm, timing, and music are our life and soul).

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. The couple welcomed their sons via surrogacy in 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara has joined the cast of Mahesh Narayanan's much-anticipated Malayalam film, tentatively titled MMMN. This project will bring Mohanlal and Mammootty together on screen after 16 years.

She will also be seen in 'Rakkayie', a period-action drama directed by Senthil Nallasamy. The film is produced by Drumstick Productions and Movieverse Studios, with music composed by Govind Vasantha and cinematography by Gautham Rajendran. (ANI)

