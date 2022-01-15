Washington [US], January 15 (ANI): NBC will pay tribute to legendary actor-comedian Betty White in an hour-long primetime special titled 'Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl,' airing later this month.

Set for January 31 at 10 pm, the hour-long show will feature clips of the legendary actor's performances and remembrances from friends and colleagues, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Participants will be announced later, as per the outlet. Brad Lachman Productions is behind 'Celebrating Betty White'.

White's death certificate revealed that she suffered a stroke six days before she breathed her last on December 31, at the age of 99.

White was gearing up to celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17. As a part of the celebration, she participated in a documentary special titled 'Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration' that would play in theatres across the country. (ANI)

