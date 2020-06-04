Entertainment News | Neena Gupta Thanks Fans for Extending 'good Wishes' on Her Birthday

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Veteran actor Neena Gupta who is celebrating her 60th birthday today, thanked her followers for all the 'good wishes' showered on her.

In a video message posted on Instagram, the actor was seen thanking everybody for greeting her with birthday wishes.

Many actors including Sony Razdan, Dia Mirza and others from the industry greeted her.

Actor Priyanka Chopra wrote: "Happy birthday Neena maam."

Singer Neha Kakkar, along with the birthday wishes wrote that the actor 'inspires' her.

"Happy Birthday Mam!!!! You Inspire me and I'm sure many girls/women out there.! Wishing you good health and loads and loads of happiness," read the singer's comment.

Earlier in the day, sharing two photographs of her mother, daughter, and fashion designer Masaba Gupta penned a heartfelt note marking her birthday.

"Happy Birthday mom. Thanks for never letting me think the sun shines out of my backside - it's been the greatest lesson in humility ever," Masaba wrote.

One of the pictures shared by the designer saw a young Neena, in a still caught between some acting session.

The other has a monochrome picture of a young Masaba, standing with Neena Gupta. (ANI)

