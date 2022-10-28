Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Neetu Kapoor is super happy to work with veteran star Asrani and that too after 47 years.

On Friday, Neetu took to Instagram and dropped a picture from the sets of 'Letters To Mr Khanna'.

Also Read | Nithya Menen Leaves Fans Confused by Posting Pic of Positive Pregnancy Test on Social Media (View Post).

In the image, Neetu and Asrani are seen posing for a picture while sitting in a car. We can also see Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath in the image.

"On set with Asrani sir after 47 years!! unreal," Neetu captioned the post.

Also Read | Animal Control: Indian American Actor Ravi Patel to Star in Fox's Upcoming Comedy Series.

Described as a coming-of-age story, the upcoming film will be directed by Milind Dhaimade of Tu Hai Mera Sunday fame. At the core of the family drama, which uses comedy as the main premise, is the relationship between a mother and her son. It is presented by Lionsgate India Studios.

Milind Dhaimade said he is excited about collaborating with Lionsgate India Studios.

"For me, it's very critical who is partnering with you in creating the film, since a film is made even before it goes on the floor. All the ingredients that are necessary to put the film together have already been decided. I feel in this aspect Lionsgate India Studios' vision for the film, along with a stellar cast will be wonderfully refreshing. This is a mother-son relationship that will resonate with everyone irrespective of region, and our casting will help audiences across India connect to a relatable story," added the filmmaker.

"It goes beyond the regular mother-son story and explores a different side that sets a unique tone to the rom-com genre. I am excited to be part of Lionsgate Studios' first production, in a movie, I believe will touch hearts and remain close to my heart," Neetu Kapoor said.

More detail regarding the film are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)