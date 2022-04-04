Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor has posted a video of Nora and herself where they can be seen grooving to Nora Fatehi's popular song, 'Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo'.

She took to her Instagram handle and posted a behind-the-scenes video where she can be seen sitting on her seat and grooving along with Nora on the famous song, 'Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo'. In the video, Neetu looked ravishing in a beautiful white dress paired with a floral print shrug, whereas, Nora looked stunning in a white short dress.

Along with the video, she wrote, "Little masti on @dancedeewanejuniors @norafatehi."

As soon as she shared the video, Nora commented on the post, "How are we sooooo cute. Too much fun!

For those unlearned, Neetu will be making her television debut with the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors' as a judge. She will be joined by Nora and choreographer Marzi Pestonjee to judge the reality show. Karan Kundra will hosts the reality show. (ANI)

