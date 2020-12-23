New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor has wrapped up the shooting of her latest flick Jug Jug Jiyo. This will be her comeback film after the death of her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor this year.

The 62-year-old actor announced this by sharing a picture on Instagram with a caption that read, "Last day with my #JJJ squad who have become family, will miss them," and added growing heart and blossom flower emoticons.

In the post shared by the Kabhi Kabhie actor, she is seen candidly posing along with her assistants. The first is a boomerang clip in which Kapoor is seen having snacks while her makeup assistant gives her a touch-up.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Jug Jug Jiyo is directed by Raj Mehta. The romantic drama also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. (ANI)

