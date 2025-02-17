Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Neha Dhupia took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working in 'A Thursday' during her pregnancy.

As the film completed three years on Monday, Neha penned a love-filled note sharing her experience portraying the role of a pregnant cop in the film, which also starred Yami Gautam.

Also Read | 'Chhaava': Full Movie Leaked on YouTube in HD Format; Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Historical Drama Suffers Another Setback Facing Online Piracy.

"This one Wil always be the bravest ... 3 years of #athursday today ... by far one of the most challenging parts I have played as a pregnant #cop while I was 7/8 months pregnant ... to shoot an action film as an actor and a mom to be under the given physical conditions was really intense ... to shoot in the rain , straight out of a lockdown with all precautions and to carry our baby boy who is now a tad bit older than the film...Gosh it all seems like yesterday , the morning sickness , the early wake up calls , the many little platforms built to step into my vanity van , the trouser sizes going up with every schedule , the worried look on everyone's faces each time I took a really deep breathe ( I must admit those reactions were extremely cute n humbling ) the contractions kicking in on the last day of my dub ( now imagine the timing of that) ... and then to give birth to our gorgeous baby boy who loves the idea of the movies as much as we do the last image is proof."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGKyL7DtJWO/?hl=en&img_index=1

Also Read | 'Madharasi': Second Poster of Sivakarthikeyan-AR Murugadoss is OUT! (View Pic).

She added, "I feel so blessed sharing this ...Working thru my pregnancy right upto the 8 th month really made me feel unstoppable in many ways ...I hope somewhere this little part of my life empowers a few of us mamas n women ...Thank you @behzu for making me a part of #athursday ... if you have nt seen it pls make time n tune into @jiohotstar it's right there waiting for you."

'A Thursday' is a hostage thriller where Yami Gautam portrays the role of a playschool teacher who takes 13 children hostage, creating tension and suspense throughout the narrative. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)