Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): Indian singer Neha Kakkar celebrated her 35th birthday with her parents and they all had a blast.

On Tuesday, Neha shared a series of pictures from her birthday celebration.

"This is how my birthday began.. 12 am 6.6.23. Thank you @surbhikakkar12 @dewnyrose @rinka_jha @rashmi5044 @vibhagusain @nargis9052 @madhura_makeupnhair and Guddu for making it more special! P.S. Thanks to my #NeHearts for Everything", she captioned the post.

For the low-key birthday bash, Neha opted for an all-black casual look on her 35th birthday. She kept her hair open and straight.

Her father, Rishikesh Kakkar, sported a white T-shirt with matching pants. On the other hand, her mother, Niti Kakkar, wore a black nightsuit.

The first, second and fourth pictures show Neha and her parents smiling and dancing in a decorated room.

In another photo, her father Rishikesh was feeding the cake to Neha.

Neha's pictures with her parents garnered several likes and comments, as fans wanted to send her birthday wishes.

Punjabi singer Akhil wrote, "Happy birthday @nehakakkar."

Her sister and Bollywood singer, Sonu Kakkar commented, "Stay blessed my cutieee."A fan commented, "Happy b'day to the queen."

Indian Singer, Tony Kakkar also posted throwback pictures of the brother-sister duo on his Instagram handle to wish her sister. He wrote, "Happy birthday Nehu @nehakakkar. One in a billion truly"

Indian singer Neha Kakkar is known for her distinctive voice and is one of the most popular singers in the B-Town. She has lent her voice in a number of Bollywood and Punjabi films as well as music videos.

The 'Mahi Ve' singer has had a number of chart-topping hits through the course of her almost 15-year career. Neha recently released her song 'Balenciaga' in which she performed alongside her brother Tony Kakkar. The song was a big hit and gathered 7+ views in 5 days on Youtube. (ANI)

