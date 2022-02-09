Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini have completed five years of marital bliss.

Marking their fifth anniversary, Neil took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for his wife.

"Happy 5th Anniversary to you my love@rukminineilmukesh Cannot even begin to tell you how blessed I feel to have you as my life partner. God was kind to me to make you mine. I pray on this day that you be mine forever and for always. Thank you for giving me Nurvi. I love you the most," he wrote.

Alongside the note, Neil dropped a string of images from his wedding festivities.

Neil and Rukmini are doting parents to three-year-old daughter Nurvi. (ANI)

