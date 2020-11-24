Los Angeles, Nov 24 (PTI) Actor Neil Patrick Harris has boarded the cast of action satire "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent", headlined by Nicolas Cage.

The "How I Met Your Mother" alum also joins the already announced cast of Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Sharon Horgan.

The Lionsgate movie, which is under production, follows a fictionalised Cage who is creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin. He accepts a USD 1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan (Pascal).

When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channelling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the iconic Academy Award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: himself.

According to Deadline, Harris will play Cage's talent agent.

Tom Gormican is directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Kevin Etten.

Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr and Mike Nilon are producers.

James Myers and Brady Fujikawa are overseeing the feature for the studio. PTI

