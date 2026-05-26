Entertainment News | Netflix Announces 'MED' - First-ever Medical Drama from Brazil

Los Angeles [US], May 26 (ANI): Netflix is all set to launch 'MED' - its first-ever medical drama straight out of Brazil, reported Deadline.

Netflix recently announced a slate of new Brazilian originals, including 'MED'.

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Set to be backed by production company Paranoid, the show will feature Clara Moneke in the lead. The announcement came soon after Netflix greenlit its first legal drama from Brazil, titled 'Habeas Corpus', made by Cafe Royal and is currently in production.

Among other titles in the slate is a documentary from Maria Farinha Filmes, which follows Brazilian sailor Tamara Klink's solitary journey across the Arctic. A yet-to-be-titled melodrama series is also in the pipeline, set to be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rogerio Gomes and produced by A Fabrica.

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Two comedies also round out the announcement, including comedy special 'Os Crentes' and an unnamed project on open marriage. Created by Alexandre Machado, it will be directed by Jose Alvarenga Jr and produced by Manas Filmes.

It is worth mentioning that Netflix recently opened a new Brazil HQ in January, looking forward to bringing a slate of locally originated shows, as reported by Deadline.

Among other Netflix Brazil upcoming originals are 'Radioactive Emergency', soccer drama 'Brasil 79', and an adaptation of author Paulo Coelho's 'The Pilgrimage'.

Speaking on the same, Elisabetta Zenatti, Vice President of Content at Netflix Brazil, shared, "Rio2C is an important space for dialogue with the industry and also a great opportunity to showcase the strength and diversity of the stories we're developing in Brazil. These new projects reflect just that: different genres, perspectives, and creators, all with great potential to connect with audiences both in Brazil and internationally," as quoted by Deadline. (ANI)

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