Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): Stranger Things's Vecna might have actually cursed the show. As soon as the much-anticipated Volume 2 of 'Stranger Things' season 4 was released on Netflix, the streaming platform crashed for a brief period.

Downdetector.com, a global uptime-monitoring site confirmed that Netflix users reported problems with the streaming platform at about three in the morning, reported Variety. Complaints about the technical glitches spiked up at almost 13,000 at the top of the hour. However, the situation was resolved in half an hour.

Based upon the total number of hours spent on watching the show, Netflix has reported that within the first four weeks of its release, 'Stranger Things 4' has achieved the position as the Number 1 English series on the platform. Two episodes have been released on Season 4, Volume 2, running for a duration of about four hours. Episode eight is 85 minutes long while episode 9 is 150 minutes long.

Netizens soon took to social media, expressing their frustration with not being able to watch their favourite show.

"Anyones else's Netflix crashed? I'm assuming too many people online waiting for volume 2," wrote one Twitter user.

"NETFLIX IS DOWN" wrote another user.

"Vecna laughing at us because Netflix crashed" joked a third Twiterrati.

"Me waiting patiently after Netflix crashed" commented a fourth Twitter user.

'Stranger Things' is directed, written, and produced by the Duffer Brothers, aka Ross and Matt Duffer, reported Variety. The supernatural-horror features an ensemble cast of Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin to name a few.

'Stranger Things' Volume 1 was released on May 27. The story dates back to the 1980s where a group of friends get to witness and experience supernatural forces lurking in their small town of Hawkins alongside secret exploits of the government. They unravel extraordinary mysteries as they venture out in the quest for answers. (ANI)

