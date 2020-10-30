Los Angeles, Oct 30 (PTI) Streaming giant Netflix has given a second season order for popular series "The Baby-Sitters Club".

The single-camera family show is based on Ann M Martin's bestselling book series of the same name, reported Deadline.

The story follows the friendship and babysitting adventures of five best friends -Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer - in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

It stars Sophie Grace as Kristy, Malia Baker as Mary Anne, Momona Tamada as Claudia, Shay Rudolph as Stacey, Xochitl Gomez as Dawn, Anais Lee as Jessie, and Vivian Watson as Mallory.

Rachel Shukert will return as showrunner and executive producer for the sophomore season.

Lucia Aniello, Lucy Kitada, Michael De Luca serve as executive producers along with Naia Cucukov, Ben Forrer and Frank Smith.

