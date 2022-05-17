Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) Shahid Kapoor-starrer "Jersey" is heading to Netflix for its digital release on May 20, the streaming platform announced Tuesday.

A Hindi remake of National Award-winning Telugu sports drama of the same name, "Jersey" was theatrically released on April 22 after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Netflix India shared the release date announcement on its official Twitter page.

"If you see us tearing up, it's because we just watched Jersey and we can't wait for you to catch it too. JERSEY ARRIVES ON NETFLIX ON 20TH MAY," the tweet read.

"Jersey" chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer (Kapoor), who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian men's cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the 2019 original film starring Nani, helmed the Hindi adaptation as well.

Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, "Jersey" is presented by Allu Arvind and backed by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and S Naga Vamsi.

