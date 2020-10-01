Washington [US], October 1 (ANI): Online video streaming platform Netflix on Thursday unveiled the first look images of late actor Chadwick Boseman's last film 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.

According to Variety, the final film of the Marvel star has been slated to release on December 18.

Also Read | Iman Vellani To Play The Titular Role In Marvel's 'Ms Marvel' Series for Disney+.

The first look images of the film see the 'Black Panther' actor suited up in a tuxedo as he gives a striking performance on the stage with his co-star Viola Davis.

The film is based on August Wilson's award-winning play of the same name. The film revolves around the story of the blues singer Ma Rainey which is essayed by Davis.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan Echoes Sachin Tendulkar's Tweet as He Celebrates Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s Win Over Rajasthan Royals.

Set in the Chicago of 1927, the movie showcases the issues of race, music, relationships, and the exploitation of Black recording artists, reported Variety.

Boseman passed away on August 28 this year after battling colon cancer for three long years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)