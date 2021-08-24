Washington [US], August 24 (ANI): The animated 'Magic: The Gathering' series at Netflix has cast Hollywood actor Brandon Routh. Set to releaase in late 2022, Routh will lead the voice cast of the series from executive producer Jeff Klein.

According to Variety, it was previously announced that the show will expand on the stories of the Planeswalkers, which are the game's magic-wielding heroes and villains.

Plot details on the series are still being kept under wraps, but it was confirmed that Routh will voice the character Gideon Jura, who is an unfalteringly heroic Planeswalker in the 'Magic: The Gathering' multiverse.

Picked up straight to the series in June 2019, the series unites familiar and well-loved Planeswalkers for fans and introduces new characters to tell a new story.

Scripts for the first season have already been completed after Klein replaced 'Avengers: Endgame' siblings Joe and Anthony Russo to steer the show. Klein's team includes co-executive producer/story editor Steve Meleching.

Routh, who said in a video to accompany the announcement that he's been playing 'M: TG' since he was 16, has roles in 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' and 'Chuck' among his credits. "I love this world and I'm very excited to be part of this animated series," he said.

Wizards of the Coast, the parent company of 'M: TG', also confirmed during its Magic Showcase 2021, that Django Wexler will pen an upcoming novel that will serve as a fast-follow prequel to the Netflix show.

The novel will bow alongside the launch of the Netflix series and follow Planeswalkers Gideon Jura and Jace Beleren adventuring together as they right wrongs across the multiverse.

The Netflix series 'corresponding novel will bow at a date to be determined in late 2022, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Routh is best known for his starring role in the 2006 film 'Superman Returns'. He has also appeared in films like 'Zack and Miri Make a Porno', and 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World'. On the TV side, he returned to the DC fold in the role of Ray Palmer, a.k.a. The Atom, on The CW's 'Arrow'.

He went on to reprise that role in both 'The Flash' and 'Legends of Tomorrow', all part of The CW's DC 'Arrow-verse'. He subsequently made an appearance as Superman in the 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' crossover event for The CW in 2019. (ANI)

