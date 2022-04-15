Washington [US], April 15 (ANI): 'The Witcher' has expanded its season 3 cast by adding four actors to play characters that are largely familiar to fans of Andrzej Sapkowski's books.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Thursday, Netflix announced that the fantasy drama has added Robbie Amell, Meng'er Zhang, Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin to the cast.

Amell and Zhang will play Gallatin and Milva respectively, while Skinner and Elwin will portray Prince Radovid and Mistle.

This new quartet of actors will join returning cast members Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan, along with Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mimi M Khayisa and Wilson Mbomio among others.

The official logline tells, in season 3 as monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

As per Deadline, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serves as showrunner and executive produces along with Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jaroslaw Sawko. (ANI)

