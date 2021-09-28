Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): Actor and TV personality Archana Puran Singh, who had replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', started to trend on the internet after the cricketer-turned-politician's resignation as Punjab Congress chief in a dramatic turn of events.

Sidhu, who resigned on Tuesday, announced his resignation on his Twitter account where he also stated that he will remain in the party. After the news broke out, several Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site and started a hilarious meme fest.

Sharing funny posts on the micro-blogging site, people joked about how he might return to the chat show and take back his position. They also shared memes about Archana and imagined her funny reaction to the news. Have a look at some of the memes that have taken over the internet.

One user wrote, "Navjot singh siddu resigns from Punjab Congress. Meanwhile Archana Puran Singh From Kapil Sharma Show." Along with the meme, "Mai Kya Karu Phir? Job Chhod Du?"

A second user wrote, "#NavjotSinghSidhu resigns. Archana Puran Singh in Kapil Sharma show," followed by a photo that read "Career sankat mein hai."

"After heard resignation of Navjot Singh Siddhu from Punjab Congress, Archana Puran Singh Be like.. #ArchanaPuranSingh #NavjotSinghSidhu," wrote a third user along with a 'Hera Pheri 2' meme that read "Mereko to aise dhak-dhak horela hai."

Another user shared, "#NavjotSidhu leaves #Congress and everybody hoping he joins #KapilSharmaShow back !! Le *Archana Puran Singh*," along with a meme that read, "Apko hamari peeda ka andaza nahi hai"

"Archana Puran Singh to #NavjotSinghSidhu," wrote a user, with the attached picture reading, "Tere liye behtar hoga mujhse door rahe."

All in all, netizens had a whale of a time with the turn of events in Punjab and linking it to 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Sidhu, who was appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on July 23, resigned just before former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's visit to the national capital.

Sidhu, in his letter to interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, stated, "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress." (ANI)

