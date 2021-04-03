Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): Stepping into its phase four with a hard thump, Marvel studios on Saturday dropped a new trailer of its upcoming spy-thriller 'Black Widow', which is undoubtedly one of the highest anticipated movies of 2021.

The movie, which will explore the time period between 'Captain America: Civil War' and 'Avengers: Infinity War' when Natasha was on the run will be released on July 9, this year. Considering it'll be the first film in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlett Johannson can be seen high on the action quotient throughout the trailer.

The nearly two-minute-long trailer is enough for fans to go down memory lane and fall in love with Marvel all over again with the background music reminiscing the avengers' time. It shows Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronting the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises.

Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. What's even more interesting is that we get to see shots of the new Marvel villain, Taskmaster.

'Black Widow' has Johansson reprising her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh is starring as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz will be Melina. The movie directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige has been delayed several times since its original release date in May 2020. (ANI)

