Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): On Saturday, Kajal Aggarwal, our new mom in B-town, posted a stunning photo on her social media account, providing her fans with some serious fitness aspirations.

The 'Singham' star can be seen posing with her back against the wall, wearing a yellow-grey front slit dress and yellow-coloured high heels in the picture that she shared on her Instagram handle, wherein she wrote, "#feelslikesummer #raisingtemperature"

The comment section was swamped with heart and fire emoticons, and the followers were stunned and adored the snap so much. This is probably her first post-pregnancy social media post.

Her toned up body after giving birth is a huge hit with fans, and she is indeed a fitness inspiration for all those expecting mothers out there.

Currently, on the work front, Kajal Aggarwal is working on Praveen Sattaru's film after 'Acharya', which was released on April 29, this year. (ANI)

