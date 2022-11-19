Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): On the occasion of actor Nayanthara's 38th birthday, her husband Vignesh Shivan penned a sweet note for the new mommy.

Taking to Instagram, Nayanthara wrote, "This is my 9th birthday with you #Nayan. Every birthday with you has been special, memorable and different.But this one is the most special of em all , as we have started a life together as husband and wife ! As a father and mother of two beautif

ully blessed children."

Vignesh also talked about how Nayanthara inspires him.

"I've always known you and seen you as a powerful person!The strength you have to be confident and dedicated to whatever you do ! I've seen a different person all these years.And always been inspired by your honesty and sincerity shown towards life and everything," he added.

On her birthday, Vignesh also took out a moment to appreciate how Nayanthara looks even more beautiful after embracing parenthood.

"But today. When I m seeing you as a mother !This is by far the happiest and the most complete formation of you!You are complete now ! You seem the happiest ! You look content ! You look extra beautiful," he wrote.

Vignesh quipped about how Nayanthara stopped wearing makeup as "babies kiss her face."

"You don't wear make up these days cos the babies kiss your face ! And I haven't seen a more beautiful you in all these years !The everlasting smile and happiness in your face , shall be your default setting henceforth! I pray !Am feeling settled !Life feels beautiful... satisfying and thankful !I wish to have all our birthdays as happy as this ! with our little babies .. all of us growing together," he concluded.

Nayanthara married filmmaker Vignesh in June this year. The couple had a star-studded wedding in Chennai, which was attended by Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan among others. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy in October. (ANI)

