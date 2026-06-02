Entertainment News | New Poster of 'Nagabandham' Unveiled Ahead of Cinema Release on July 3

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2 (ANI): The makers of Virat Karrna starrer 'Nagabandham: The Secret Teasure' have released a new poster of the film ahead of the movie's scheduled theatre release on July 3.

The newly unveiled poster features Virat Karrna at the top of the mountain, portraying the role of Lord Shiva in the movie. The poster reinforces Nagabandham's promise of delivering a cinematic experience rooted in India's rich mythological traditions while embracing cutting-edge storytelling and visual effects.

Also Read | 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' Trailer: Kangana Ranaut As Brave Nurse Risks It All To Save Lives During 26/11 Mumbai Attacks (Watch Video).

The makers shared the new poster on their Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZEvTaBRVWE/

Also Read | 'Pay Employees on the 15th and 30th': Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal Says Twice-Monthly Salaries Can Boost GDP.

Directed by Abhishek Nama, Nagabandham cast includes Virat Karrna, alongside Rishabh Sawhney, Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Jagapathi Babu.

Each actor will be seen portraying characters deeply connected to the film's expansive narrative, designed to resonate with audiences across India and international markets alike, according to a press note.

Nagabandham is produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy of NIK Studios and Abhishek Pictures and presented by Lakshmi Ira and Devansh Nama. The film aims to celebrate India's cultural diversity, mythological legacy, and spiritual heritage. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)