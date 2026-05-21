Entertainment News | New Poster of R Madhavan as G D Naidu Unveiled, Film to Be out on July 17

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): After starring in the blockbuster 'Dhurandhar' franchise, actor R Madhavan is now all set to be seen as industrialist Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu in a new film.

Based on the life of Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, widely celebrated as the "Edison of India," the film aims to bring the "extraordinary journey and legacy of one of India's greatest innovators to the big screen."

Also Read | 'Drishyam 3' X Review: Mohanlal Steals the Show With a Powerhouse Performance, but Jeethu Joseph's Thriller Fails To Impress Netizens.

Check out Madhavan's look as G.D. Naidu.

Carrying the powerful line, "Feared by the British... Forgotten by his countrymen," the visual hints at the emotional and historical depth the film is set to explore.

Also Read | After Salman Khan, Sara Tendulkar Slams Paparazzi Over Body-Shaming Remark, Says 'You Are Disgusting' (View Post).

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and produced by Varghese Moolan Pictures in association with Tricolour Films, the project is mounted as a multilingual release across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on July 17.

This marks Madhavan's second consecutive intense transformation after' Dhurandhar'. In the Ranveer Singh-starrer, he plays a character inspired by India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)