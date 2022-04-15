Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities concluded on a filmy note.

The two danced their hearts out to several Bollywood songs at the post-wedding party at Vastu.

In one of the viral clips, the newlyweds were seen grooving to Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora's hit song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from the 1998 film 'Dil Se..'

Twinning in red, Ranbir and Alia looked extremely happy while grooving to the dance number. They even managed to sneak in a hug as they looked into each other's eyes lovingly.

For the post-wedding celebrations, Alia opted for a red Anarkali suit. On the other hand, Ranbir chose to wear a white kurta-pyjama with a reddish-pink Nehru jacket.

The couple's dance video has left fans in awe of them.

"Adorable. Can't take my eyes off them," a social media user commented.

"They look so happy," another one wrote.

Alia even danced along with filmmaker Karan Johar to her song 'Radha' from her debut film 'Student of the Year'.

The wedding ceremony was held at Ranbir's Bandra residence Vastu on Thursday. (ANI)

