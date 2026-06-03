Entertainment News | NFDC-NFAI Restores Eight Iconic Ritwik Ghatak Feature Films in Pristine 4K for Global Audiences

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): The National Film Development Corporation, National Film Archive of India (NFDC-NFAI), under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), has successfully restored the feature filmography of legendary filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak in 4K resolution, marking a significant milestone in the preservation of India's cinematic heritage.

According to a press note, to commemorate the visionary director's birth centenary, NFDC-NFAI has partnered with the British Film Institute (BFI) to present a landmark retrospective at the prestigious BFI Southbank in London. The retrospective, which is currently underway, will continue through June 2026 and aims to introduce the filmmaker's work to global audiences in its finest restored form.

Also Read | IShowSpeed's 'Champions' Song Takes the Internet by Storm; Football Fans Declare It Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem (Watch Video).

The restoration project was undertaken under the National Film Heritage Mission (NFHM), the flagship initiative of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting dedicated to preserving and safeguarding India's audiovisual legacy. The meticulous 4K restorations were achieved by utilising various original film elements that have been carefully preserved over decades by the NFDC-NFAI, alongside invaluable resources from the West Bengal State Film Archive.

To ensure visual authenticity and strict adherence to the maestro's original cinematic vision, the colour grading process was directly supervised by National Award-winning Indian cinematographer Shri Avik Mukhopadhyay, who lauded the NFHM restoration project and said, "I am really proud and enthralled to be part of Ghatak restoration as he is one of the most original filmmakers nationally and internationally. As a Cinematographer, it offered me a scope to watch his beautiful craft closely. NFDC-NFAI's National Film Heritage Mission's Ghatak restoration project is one of their most commendable works for the future generation of film enthusiasts and film lovers. I really thank the whole team for such a painstaking but wonderful effort," as quoted in a press note.

Also Read | Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt To Marry on July 5 in an Intimate Ceremony Attended by Close Family and Friends - Report.

Speaking on the institutional significance of this international collaboration, Prakash Magdum, Managing Director, NFDC, said, "Ritwik Ghatak's cinema remains one of the most powerful artistic reflections of India's social and cultural history. Through this restoration initiative and our collaboration with the British Film Institute, we are committed to ensuring that his extraordinary body of work reaches newer generations of audiences across the world in the finest possible cinematic form. This retrospective is not only a tribute to Ghatak's enduring legacy, but also a celebration of India's rich film heritage on a global stage."

The London retrospective will provide audiences with an opportunity to engage with Ghatak's creative universe across multiple phases of his illustrious career. The expansive programme will feature newly restored 4K presentations of his landmark feature films, including Subarnarekha, Ajantrik, Bari Thekey Paliye, Komal Gandhar, Nagarik, Jukti Takko Aar Gappo, Meghe Dhaka Tara, and Titas Eikti Nadir Naam.

According to the press release, the retrospective will also showcase Ghatak's FTII short films, including Fear, Rendezvous and Nagarik Sanrakshan/Civil Defence; documentary shorts such as Adivasiyon Ka Jeevan, Bihar Ke Darshaniya Sthan, Scientists of Tomorrow, Yeh Kyun, My Lenin, Puruliar Chhau, and Durbar Gati Padma; his incomplete work Ramkinkar Baij; films written by Ghatak, including Musafir and Heerer Prajapati; along with Chinnamul, in which the legendary filmmaker appeared as an actor. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)