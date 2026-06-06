Entertainment News | Nicholas Galitzine Underwent 5,000-calorie Diet and Intense Training for He-Man Role

Washington [US], June 6 (ANI): British actor Nicholas Galitzine has revealed the intense physical and emotional challenges behind stepping into the iconic role of He-Man in 'Masters of the Universe', admitting that he initially struggled with self-doubt during early costume fittings.

In a conversation with People magazine, Galitzine said, "When I first tried on the costume, I felt like a fraud," adding that he even questioned the casting decision.

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"I said to [director] Travis Knight, 'Are you sure you don't want anyone else?,'" he said.

The actor, who portrays the legendary character He-Man, previously played by Dolph Lundgren in the 1987 live-action film, underwent a significant physical transformation for the role.

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He revealed that preparation included consuming up to 5,000 calories a day and months of intensive weight training.

"Luckily, they gave me enough time to eat a lot of food and lift a lot of weights," Galitzine said.

He further reflected on the demanding journey, saying, "I knew that the physical transformation was going to be a challenge. Nothing of that magnitude was ever going to be easy."

Discussing the broader creative challenge, he added, "The pursuit of trying to achieve that unattainable thing is really the driving force that I think a lot of us creatives deal with."

Beyond the physical demands, Galitzine highlighted the emotional complexity of the role, noting that He-Man required balancing strength with vulnerability.

"The thing that Travis saw in me, and the thing I knew I could do when I read the script, was embody this character, someone who, without his brawn, has many other superpowers in the way he sees people, sees the best in them and is able to be vulnerable," he said.

The actor, previously known for roles in 'Red, White & Royal Blue' and 'The Idea of You', described the project as a defining chapter in his career.

He said it became "the longest and most special" experience he has had professionally.

"I was cast midway through 2024, and now it's almost two years later," he said, adding that working with a large crew of 400 to 500 people helped him form close bonds.

"We all got on so well... I remember giving a goodbye speech on the last day and realizing I'd made so many really close relationships," he said.

Reflecting on the emotional weight of the long production schedule, he noted, "When you have that much time, doubts creep in... But it also gave me a lot of time to understand the person I was playing."

Galitzine concluded, "Saying goodbye at the end was probably the hardest I've had to make in my career."

'Masters of the Universe' is currently running in theatres. (ANI)

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