Washington [US], March 16 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Nick Jonas recently dropped the deluxe version of his newly released album 'Spaceman'.

One of the tracks from the album features his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas.

According to People magazine, the deluxe version of 'Spaceman' album, and its new cover, features five new tracks, including three remixes of the previously released songs, '2Drunk', 'Don't Give Up on Us', and 'This Is Heaven', which all got a 'chill' makeover."

The 28-year-old musician announced the album's new iteration, including the Jonas Brothers' collaboration on Instagram, and wrote, "Told you @jonasbrothers weren't going anywhere."

Along with the JoBros collaborative track, Nick also released a song titled 'Dangerous'.

Nick released 'Spaceman', along with a music video for the album's title track featuring a scene with his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. As per People magazine, 'Spaceman' is Nick's first album since the Jonas Brothers reunited and since he dropped his solo LP 'Last Year Was Complicated' in 2016. (ANI)

