Washington [US], July 16 (ANI): Singer Nick Jonas has taken off his beard, leaving netizens in awe of his clean-shaven look.

On Thursday night, Nick took to Instagram and posted a video of him shaving his face.

"Shaved my face for the first time in a long time," he captioned one of the images, wherein he flaunted his shaven face.

In the picture, he can be seen sporting a pink polo with a black floral design.

Nick's latest posts have garnered several reactions from social media users, including comments from Nick's wife and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

"A baby," a user quipped.

"Nick J's off the chain," his brother Joe Jonas joked, while Ryan Tedder commented, "Yungin!!". (ANI)

Priyanka dropped a heart emoji on the post.

For the unversed, Nick and Priyanka have been married since 2018. (ANI)

