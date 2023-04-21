Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Indian artiste King and American singer Nick Jonas on Thursday, unveiled the much-awaited track 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)'.

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, "No one but you and I from now till the afterlife... The video for "Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)" is finally here. Go show it some love!"

The song is a remake of King's popular track 'Maan Meri Jaan' which received massive responses from the fans and has gathered more than 340 million views on YouTube.

Soon after Nick dropped the song, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Loving the Collab!," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "The crossover we didn't know we needed!"

A user wrote, "I literally have tears in my eye feels so so proud to be a kingsclan"

The two artists earlier announced the news in a joint Instagram post, along with a poster for their collaboration.

Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra also cheered for her husband Nick Jonas on his collaboration with the Indian artist and shared the poster of the track on her Instagram story.

"Congratulations," Priyanka wrote on Instagram Story.

King, popularly known as Arpan Kumar Chandel, has delivered several hit songs in his career, including 'Tu Aake Dekhle' and 'Maan Meri Jaan,' which received a lot of love from the listeners. His collaboration with Nick Jonas is indeed a cherry on the cake. (ANI)

