Entertainment News | Nick Jonas Says Real-life Boy Band Experience Helped Shape 'Power Ballad' Character

Washington DC [US], May 21 (ANI): Singer-actor Nick Jonas says his personal experience as a member of the Jonas Brothers helped him portray his latest character in the upcoming musical comedy 'Power Ballad', according to People.

Jonas spoke about the film during a special screening in New York ahead of the movie's theatrical release on May 29.

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In the film, Jonas plays Danny Wilson, a former boy band member -- a role the actor said felt close to his own life experiences.

"I definitely brought some of my own experience to the role," Jonas said, according to People.

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"I think it's natural that Danny, who's going through some of the same experiences that I went through in 2014 or '15, you know, would be able to pull on that and kind of incorporate some of those experiences into it," he added.

Jonas also described taking on the role as a major career milestone.

"And I was thrilled [to play the role], you know. It was a dream of a lifetime," he said, according to People.

Nick rose to fame alongside brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas after forming the Jonas Brothers in 2005. The trio became global pop and Disney stars before officially splitting in 2013 to pursue solo projects. The band reunited in 2019 and has since released two more albums.

According to the film's synopsis, Power Ballad follows "past-his-prime" wedding singer Rick, played by Paul Rudd, who crosses paths with former boy band star Danny during a performance gig.

"But when Danny turns one of Rick's songs into the hit that reignites his career, Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves -- even if it means risking everything he cares about," the synopsis reads, according to People.

Jonas had earlier shared that he was "incredibly excited about" the project, which also stars Marcella Plunkett, Havana Rose Liu, Sophie Vavasseur and Jack Reynor.

Power Ballad marks Jonas' first film release since You're Cordially Invited and A Very Jonas Christmas Movie last year, according to People.

The actor is also set to appear in Camp Rock 3 and Jumanji: Open World, scheduled for release later this year. (ANI)

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