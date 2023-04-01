Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared their experience of attending the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. During the event, the singer spilled the beans about performing in India.

At an event, Nick agreed with his wife's suggestion of performing with his brothers in Mumbai.

Sharing his excitement to be at NMACC, Nick said "Proud to be here." While sharing his excitement to be at NMACC.

And then his wife interrupts and said, "You guys should come and perform here.

To which Nick replied, "We should perform here. That's a good idea. We have never played here, it will be amazing."

Priyanka added, that to play in Mumbai would be amazing."

When Nick was asked, Nita Ambani Cultural Centre can help India's growing influence in culture and arts across the world.

He responded, "Of course what they do for arts both here in India and globally is incredible and I think this is a giant step in the right direction."

This isn't Nick's first time attending an event hosted by the Ambani family. In 2018, Nick accompanied Priyanka to Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding reception. The couple also celebrated their first Holi at the festive bash organised by Isha Ambani in Mumbai.

Talking at an event, Priyanka shared her thought about NMACC, she said, "Nita Maam has done a lot for culture in India and I think the Ambani family really has their pulse on Indian culture and the pride being from the country. For the global Indian specifically. So, I think it going to be really special."

She also added, "Having a space, having a home to be able to specially in Mumbai city. I have lived in Mumbai for very long time and it's a stacked city, you know, we live above each other. And when we have to look up spaces like to put up a show, it's really hard to find that space. But to have taken the time to make something that is so beautiful, internal looking. I gives our artists, people who want to create a home and I think that's wonderful."

On Saturday, the Global icon took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself and his husband along with a note.

She wrote, "I was so moved to watch the debut of the musical Civilization to Nation last night at the launch of @nmacc.india. May have shed a few tears of pride! The history of our nation is so awe inspiring. I'm so proud of u #NitaAmbani for your tireless contribution and commitment to the arts and my darling @_iiishmagish congratulations! No one does it like you... continue shining always.. I'd implore everyone to try and catch the show in this incredible one of a kind cultural center."

India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, showcases India's finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts.

The Centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India's cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts.

The centre will be highly inclusive with free access for children, students, senior citizens, and the differently abled, and will strongly focus on community nurturing programmes including school and college outreach and competitions, awards for Arts teachers, in-residency Guru-shishya programs, art literacy programs for adults.

The cultural centre is home to three performing arts spaces -- the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube. It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.

Spread across the Centre's concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including 'Kamal Kunj' -- one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.

Apart from Priyanka-Nick, Deepika-Ranveer, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, his family, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many more celebs and prominent names from glamour, sports and the world of politics attended the NMACC event on Friday. (ANI)

