Los Angeles, Nov 28 (PTI) Actor-comedian Nick Kroll has revealed that he married his girlfriend Lily Kwong earlier this month.

The news of their marriage comes less than a month after the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

"So very thankful for @lily_kwong," Kroll, 42, wrote in a post on Instagram, alongside a photo of the couple holding hands in front of a picturesque ocean backdrop.

Sharing the same picture on her Instagram account, Kwong, a landscape architect, posted, "So deeply thankful... 11.19.20 + forever."

On October 17, Kwong had announced that she and the comedian had a baby on the way.

"Created a little Dumpling with my forever person @nickkroll," she had posted alongside a photo of her baby bump.

