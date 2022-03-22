Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): 'Bridgerton' actor Nicola Coughlan recently opened up about her fears of being fired from her role as fan-favourite character Penelope Featherington in the show.

People magazine obtained the 35-year-old actor's statements from her recent interview with a leading daily where she revealed that she was worried about her future on the series as she was still making a name for herself in Hollywood.

"I should have been like, 'This is amazing. Instead, I was like, 'This is fishy. I don't know about this,'" she explained to the outlet of landing her breakout role on the Netflix hit series.

Coughlan said that "she had known plenty of actors who were hired onto prestige projects and then fired when the studio demanded a bigger name."

However, this is not the first time that Coughlan has opened up about her fears regarding her role in 'Bridgerton'. She has earlier revealed in an interview that she thought she would lose the gig due to not being able to walk in heels on set.

"Ellen Mirojnick, who is the costume designer on season one, said, 'You're tiny, you're too small so we're gonna put you in heels,'" Coughlan recalled in that interview adding, "I was just terrified to get fired because I couldn't believe my luck at getting the job. I said, 'Yes, absolutely.' If they were like, 'You have to wear a giant clown suit,' I would have been like, 'I would love that, yes please.'"

For the unversed, season two of 'Bridgerton' is set to air on Netflix, on March 25. (ANI)

