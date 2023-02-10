Washington [US], February 10 (ANI): Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis will star in a new show based on the bestselling Kay Scarpetta novels by author Patricia Cornwell.

Kidman, will portray the crime-solving medical examiner Dr Kay Scarpetta, and Curtis, will portray her whimsical sister Dorothy for the Amazon series, per Deadline.

Both actresses will serve as executive producers. The outlet added that the series is also said to be under Curtis' first-look deal with Blumhouse Television, and was even sparked amid Curtis' friendship with Cornwell.

It's expected to get two-season with eight episodes each.

The new announcement comes just after Curtis scored her first Academy Award nod for 'Everything All At Once' in the best supporting actress category. Apart from this, she's executive producing another Prime Video series, titled 'The Sticky'.

Kidman is also no stranger to Prime Video. She stars in and is executive producer of Expats and is currently working on Pretty Things, Hope, A Good Marriage and Things I Know to Be True, according to Variety.

In the 26 Scarpetta books that Cornwell has written since 1990, the title character, a beautiful, tough-as-nails forensic examiner, has a messy love life and a penchant for opera and Italian cooking. Before relocating to Massachusetts, she was the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia.

Comet Pictures and Blumhouse Television acquired the rights to the Scarpetta book series two years ago. At the time, Curtis was named an executive producer but it wasn't certain whether she would also star in the series, according to Deadline.

"Patricia Cornwell is a bonafide literary trailblazer, and collaborating with her to bring her beloved character Kay Scarpetta to life through the power of television and to introduce her to an entirely new audience is exciting," Curtis said at the time, per the outlet. "The confluence of Blumhouse and Comet bringing to life a dark, fun and layered work world and family life, spearheaded by the smart and sexy indomitable Kay Scarpetta is going to be a thrilling ride." (ANI)

